Priscilla Ann Holsey Alley

Priscilla was born on June 8, 1955 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Bill and Layvonne Holsey. She spent her childhood in Eldorado, Texas and attended college at Lubbock Christian College in Lubbock, Texas. While at LCC, she met and then married Tony Alley, who would remain her husband until his death in 2008.

Priscilla spent her life working with children as a teacher, director and executive director. She earned a masters degree in early childhood development from the University of Central Oklahoma, and became recognized as an expert in the field.

Priscilla devoted her life to God, and was a dedicated member of the Edmond, Oklahoma Church of Christ until her passing. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Layvonne Holsey of Eldorado, and by her husband Tony. She is survived by her two children, Ryan and Elise, and by her siblings, Donald, Brian, Larry, Zack and Cindy.