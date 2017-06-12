On June 12, 2017 Richard Raymond Dickinson Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep. Richard was born on July 10, 1945. He is preceded in death by son Richard Dickinson Jr., son Marion Lee Kiser, grandson Roland David Dickinson, and great grandson Branden Norman. He leaves behind wife Sherry Dickinson, son Frank V. Dickinson, son Rupert & wife JayLynn Cammack, daughter Lissa & wife Karen Cammack, 10 grandkids, 12 great grandkids, and numerous nieces & nephews. He and wife Sherry were happily married to each other for 39 precious years. Richard enjoyed time with his family, fishing, watching NASCAR races, and even spent time out at the dirt race track in San Angelo TX.

Richard spent 18 years in the laundry & uniform business and 20 year as a Correctional Officer (until retirement) for the State of Texas at the Robertson / Middleton Units in Abilene Texas.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 16,2017 at 2 p.m. at the Eldorado Cemetery in Eldorado Texas. Arrangements are with Love Funeral Home.

Thank you to all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, and EMS that provided care for Richard these last few years of his life. He loved each and every one of you. If he gave you a hard time than he was showing you he cared. Thank you again!!!