Robert Wilson (Bob) Page

Thursday, March 30, 2017 Robert Wilson Page (Bob) of Canyon, Texas joined our Lord and Savior in His Church Triumphant. Born on January 8, 1952 in San Angelo, Texas Bob grew up in the loving community of Eldorado where he proudly played football, basketball, and ran track for the Eagles. Upon graduation Bob went on to play football at Texas Tech University and Sul Ross State University where he obtained his bachelor degree.

Bob spent his adult life as a rancher tending livestock primarily outside of San Angelo in Orient as well as in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico. His ultimate love of the cowboy life made him an excellent steward of the land. He was a loving and proud father and grandfather, and was adored in return. Dear to his heart were his many friendships, and anyone who met him was captivated by his kind, gentle, and respectful manner.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow Wilson Page and Helen Marie (Brown) Page. He is survived by his three children Courtney Page Hellmann (Gary) of Boerne, Suzanne Page Whidbee (Jay) of Boerne, and Cash Albert Page of Canyon, grandchildren Harrison George Hellmann, John Carter Schuessler, and Emery Carmen Whidbee, sister and brother-in-law Debbie (Page) and Kerry Joy, niece Madolyn Joy Phillips (Chris) of Eldorado, and numerous loving cousins.

A 10:00 in the morning Graveside Service will be held at the Eldorado Cemetery on Friday, April 7, 2017 followed by an 11:00 Memorial Service at First Presbyterian Church of Eldorado, Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bloys Campmeeting which held a special place in Bob’s heart, nourished his walk with Christ, and became a legacy he passed on to his children. (Bloys Campmeeting c/o Maxie Watts, 125 Bluebriar Lane, Buchanan Dam, Texas 78609)

The family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the Texas Tech Surgical Team, as well as Dr. Bret Erringtonof Amarillo, for the outstanding care of Bob and his family.