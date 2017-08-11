Sarah Buford May, born September 11, 1925, went to be with her Lord August 11, 2017.

Sarah was born on September 11, 1925, on a farm in Hyman, Texas. Her parents were Henry Harrison VanZandt and Mary Gladys VanZandt. She lived on farms in Hyman and Spade, Texas and in 1937 moved to Tennyson, Texas.

In October of 1937 Sarah’s mother was commissioned as Postmaster of the post office at a general store they owned there in Tennyson. Gladys served as Postmaster until March 1943.

Sarah graduated from high school in Bronte, Texas. In 1944 Sarah married Douglas Buford. She lived in Bronte while he was in the Navy. She lived in many places and moved back to San Angelo in 1960. Three children were born to her and Douglas: Ronnie, Cheryl and Lana.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Cheryl, who died in 1962, and her brother and two sisters.

Survivors are; son,Ron Buford and wife Jeannie, daughter, Lana Jones and husband Gordon,five grandchildren; Rhonda Head and husband Jesse, Amy Pucel and husband Bobby, Brian Jones, Kimberly Jones, Wesley Jones and wife Mary Katherine, great grandchildren; Baylee and Abby Pucel, Kyler Jones and Grant Jones. Also one sister, Ina Jo Coyle of Yucca Valley, California, sister-in-law, Ernestine VanZandt and many nieces, nephews, first cousins and friends.

Sarah worked in the insurance business for twenty years for Schneeman Insurance Agency.

In November, 1975 Sarah married O.P. May. Sarah was a member of College Hills Baptist Church for more than 50 years, volunteering with Benevolence and Concho Valley for the Blind. She loved her church and Sunday School class.

She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys having gone to two Super Bowls and attended over 30 Cowboy games. Some of her favorite people were John Wayne, Billy Graham, George Jones and Willie Nelson.

In her later years she learned to play Mahjong and became an avid player. She did her best to teach some of her family but just had too little to work with.

Sarah, known as “SaSa” to her family, loved God, her family, her friends and her church and of course her Dallas Cowboys!

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at Johnson’s Funeral Home in San Angelo. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at College Hills Baptist Church in San Angelo, with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Bronte.

Pallbearers will be her nephews: Ken VanZandt, Jack Corley, Larry Corley, Davis Corley, Melton Lowry, Jim Lowry and Jerry Lowry.

The family sends their sincere appreciation to all the staff of the Schleicher County Nursing Home in Eldorado and Kindred Hospice of San Angelo.

To College Hills Baptist Church, our family loves and appreciates all you have done for Sarah.

Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.