Shirley Ann Overstreet-Killebrew

In loving memory of Shirley Ann Eilers, Trimble, Overstreet-Killebrew who was born September 23, 1937 in Pottsville, TX to Henry and Melinda Eilers both now deceased.

She married Raymond Trimble in April of 1954 and had six children: Tom Trimble and wife Sandy of Ft. Worth, Susan Lloyd of Eldorado, David Trimble - Deceased, Jym Trimble and wife Denette of San Angelo, Patricia Moeller of San Angelo, and Raymond Trimble Jr. and wife Tiffany of Sheffield.

She shared her youth with siblings: Herman Eilers, Charles Eilers - Deceased, Olen Eilers - Deceased, Gilbert “Shorty” Eilers - Deceased, Betty Rhodes, Nelda Davis, Earl Raymond Eilers, and Larry Eilers.

She was grandmother to Marla, Audalee, Jerrie, Jennifer, Michael, Seth, Crystal, Jeffery, Raline, Stephanie, Sheryl, Blair, Jaymie, Madison, and Gaeron.

She was great-grandmother to Elizabeth, David - Deceased, Starlynn, Jazmin, Seth, Josie, Aaron, Evan, Thomas, Jonas, Lucas, Cheyenne, Layla, Joe, Emerson, and William.

She married Hugh Killebrew July 3, 2010 in Christoval, Texas.

Shirley was a remarkable woman who was a modern day Renaissance woman. She did her own plumbing, carpentry, and roofing. She was a business owner, seamstress, artist, florist, cook, caregiver, singer, musician, foster parent, and servant of God.

At 11:30 am on Tuesday November 7, 2017 she went to be with our Lord. This poem was found in her things.

In Time of Loss

Lonely is the home without you,

Life to us is not the same;

All the world would be like heaven,

If we could have you back again.

A light is from our household gone,

A voice we loved is still,

A place is vacant in our home,

That never can be filled.

May the God of Love and Mercy,

Care for our loved one who is gone,

And bless with consolation,

those left to carry on.

The happy hours we once enjoyed,

How sweet their memory still,

But death has left a vacant place,

This world can never fill.

How dearly we loved you,

And prayed you might live,

But Jesus just beckoned,

And we had to give.

God gave us strength to bear it,

And courage to fight the blow,

What it has meant to love you,

God alone will ever know.

​​Author Unknown

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their help and support during this difficult time, The Mertzon Highway Church of Christ for their love, prayers, and support.