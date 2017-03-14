Tomasyne Jones Crumbley

ELDORADO – Tommye Crumbley, 77, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from complications of a heart attack. Memorial services are still pending.

She was born August 21, 1939 in San Angelo, Texas to Thomas Richard and June Jones of Eldorado. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1957 and went on to attend Texas Tech University.

Most recently she worked as a Librarian for Eldorado Middle School and loved all of the children she interacted with very much. She also really enjoyed cooking, telling stories, exploring dirt roads she had never been on, ranching, playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her as Grammy Tommy. We will forever miss that infectious laugh of hers and unfailing sense of humor.

Tommye was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Richard Jones; sister, Linda Dellavechia; nephew, Rich Dellavechia and her favorite furry friend Nacho. She is survived by her mother, June Jones and brother, Ricky Jones both of Eldorado. Her daughters Janna (Shane) Pridemore of Eldorado and Randa (Willie) Jacoby of Junction. Grandchildren include Brittany (Cody) Roberts of Dripping Springs, Lindsey (Jacob) Valdez of Del Rio, Bannon Wilson of San Angelo, Jacy Wilson of Junction and Strait Pridemore of Eldorado. The light of her life were her two precious great-grandbabies, Peyton Valdez and Paisley Roberts. Nephews Logan (Chely) Jones and Riley Jones both of Eldorado.

Donations can be made to West Texas Boys Ranch or a charity of your choice.

