Wilma Eloise (Long) Day

Wilma Eloise was born to Charles and Elsie Long on April 30, 1928 in Nebraska. She went to be with Lord on June 29, 2017 in the Schleicher County Nursing Home in Eldorado, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers; Bob, Ivan, Jerry, Dean and Lowell Long and one sister, Rosalie Rexilius, her husband, Ira Dean Day, one child, Peggy, and one grandson, Andrew Todd Boxa.

She is survived by one brother, Stanley Long of Illinois, seven children; Deena Day of Eldorado, TX, Mary Boxa of New York, Beth Carpenter and husband Jim Carpenter of San Angelo, TX, Jennie Wipff and husband Tinker Wipff of Midland, TX, and Sarah Leyva and husband Robert Leyva or Carlsbad, NM. Also, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She preferred Eloise rather than Wilma and loved to be outside doing gardening. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. She was a chocoholic, especially M&M's plain and anything with chocolate and caramel. She was a quiet-spoken woman, devoted mother and wife and loving grandmother. She was so loved by all who met her and she will be missed.