Area School Administrators Jailed Here on Alcohol Charges
Brandon Blayne Duncan, 41, of Sonora was booked into the Schleicher County Jail on Friday, January 20th on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container.    Duncan, who is currently employed as the principal of Sonora Middle School,... more
Wind-Driven Wildfire
High winds confounded the efforts of fire Crews from Eldorado and Sonora Tuesday as they battled a blaze on the east side of U.S. Highway 277 near the Schleicher/Sutton County line. The fire started on Monday by an electric power line  and the two... more
Spinks Performs with Region 6 All-Region Band
On Saturday, January 21st, sophomore Mighty Eagle Band member, Layton Spinks participated in the Region 6 Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Band Clinic & Concert held at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland. 
Congressman Will Hurd Honors Jones for His 42 Years of Service
Jerry Jones, Fire Chief Emeritus of the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department was in for a surprise last week when he opened a package from U.S. Representative Will Hurd.  
4-Hers Compete in Hill Country Junior Livestock Show
This past week members of the Schleicher County 4-H and Eldorado FFA participated in the 2017 Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show in Kerrville, TX.  
Local Woman Injured in Accident on East Dorris St.
Leonor Romo Garza, 60, of Eldorado was taken by EMS ambulance to Schleicher County Medical Center for treatment following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Dorris Avenue and North Cottownwood Street on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.  

