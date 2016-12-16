DPS Enhances Traffic Enforcement for Holidays
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging drivers to help make the holidays safer by driving sober and using extra caution.
The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) has selected Schleicher County Jennifer L. Henderson to participate in Leadership 254, its leadership development program for county officials.
Schleicher County Commissioners met Monday, November 28th and approved $100,00 for the purchase of a new ambulance chassis for the Schleicher County EMS. T.J.
