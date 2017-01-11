Daughter, Sister of Former EHS Coaches Dies in Plane Crash
Dana Joy Wilhelm, 40, of San Angelo, died Saturday in the crash of a small private plane near the airport at Wellington, Texas.
Schleicher County ISD trustees met Monday evening, January 9th and voted to extend Superintendent Robert Gibson’s contract by two years following his annual review and a closed-door executive sessi
