Sarah Ann Jarrett
Sarah Ann Jarrett was born February 24, 1925 in Christoval, Texas to Frank and D Lula Chapple. She passed away January 29, 2017 at the age of 91.
Schleicher County ISD trustees met Monday evening, January 9th and voted to extend Superintendent Robert Gibson’s contract by two years following his annual review and a closed-door executive sessi
204 SW Main Street
PO Box 1115
Eldorado, TX 76936
PH: (325) 853-3125
FAX: (325) 534-3378
MEMBER
National Newspaper Association
Texas Press Association
West Texas Press Association