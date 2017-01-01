Give Us This Day
Daily Bread Program volunteers gather around as Carol Gault prepares to bake a pizza on Tuesday, January 3rd, the first day of business for the program. Daily Bread took over meal preparation and distribution when the county’s Meals for Friends... more
2 FLDS Men Plead Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud
Two of FLDS Prophet Warren Jeffs’ lieutenants have pleaded guilty to Food Stamp Fraud in federal court in Utah. John Clifton Wayman, 57, and Seth Steed Jeffs, 43, each entered a guilty plea to a single felony count of diverting benefits from the... more
Middle School Students Place 2nd in District UIL Meet
Eldorado Middle School UIL students consisting of 6th, 7th and 8th grade students, placed 2nd as a team at the District UIL Meet held Dec. 8, 2016 in Eldorado. 
FIRE CHIEF JERRY JONES STEPS DOWN
Chief. It’s the name that just about everyone calls Jerry Jones and it’s a name to which he readily responds. He is, after all, the man who has led the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years. Not only has he worn the Fire Chief’s... more
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Eldorado second graders presented their annual Christmas program on Friday, December 16, 2016 in the Elementary gymnasium. KATHY MANKIN | THE ELDORADO SUCCESS 
Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,  My name is Melisenda and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me presents, green ones. I want cars, lots of cars for Christopher and my Georgie. I want a lot of cars too. Love, Melisenda  

