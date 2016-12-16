FIRE CHIEF JERRY JONES STEPS DOWN
Chief. It’s the name that just about everyone calls Jerry Jones and it’s a name to which he readily responds. He is, after all, the man who has led the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years. Not only has he worn the Fire Chief’s... more
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Eldorado second graders presented their annual Christmas program on Friday, December 16, 2016 in the Elementary gymnasium. KATHY MANKIN | THE ELDORADO SUCCESS 
Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,  My name is Melisenda and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me presents, green ones. I want cars, lots of cars for Christopher and my Georgie. I want a lot of cars too. Love, Melisenda  
Teacher of the Year
English teacher Traci Teaff reacts as she learned that she had been named the Middle Level Teacher of the Year by the Texas Council for Teachers of English Language Arts. Eldorado Middle School faculty and students gathered on Thursday, December 8th... more
SCISD Trustees Pick Michael Johnson as New Athletic Director
Michael Johnson is the new athletic director and head football coach at Eldorado High School. He was officially hired Monday night by the SCISD board of directors. 
hree Eagles Land on Academic All-State Team
The Eldorado Eagles football team placed three of its number on the Academic All-State Team sponsored each year by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and the Texas Army National Guard.   

